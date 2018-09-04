Cook genuine legend: Gooch

LONDON: Alastair Cook, who is set to retire at the end of the ongoing India series, has earned the highest praise from his long-time mentor Graham Gooch, who has hailed him as the “genuine legend of English cricket”. “Alastair has been the rock of England’s batting for the last 12 years since he made his debut and while we are all sad to see him retire, we must rejoice in what he has done for our country,” Gooch, who is also the President of Professional Cricketers’ Association, said on Monday.