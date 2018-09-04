27 picked for women’s cricket camp

LAHORE: The Women’s National Selection Committee, headed by Jalaluddin, has selected 27 players for a high-performance cricket camp. The camp is scheduled to take place at National Cricket Academy, Lahore from September 12 to 28, 2018.

The main objective of the camp is to improve physical fitness of players and to enhance their skills. Andy Richards, Batting Consultant of Pakistan Women’s Team will also join the camp from September 12. Bismah Maroof has been advised 8 weeks rest after her operation and will not be part of the camp.

The selected players are: Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Javeria Rauf, Irum Javed, Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Hafsa Khalid, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Subhana Tariq, Kainat Imtiaz, Natalia Perwaiz, Alyia Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Farheea Mehmood, Nashra Sandhu, Anum Amin, Ghulam Fatima, Ramin Shamim, Saba Nadir, Diana Baig, Maham Tariq, Aiman Anwer, Waheeda Akhter, Saima Ishaq.