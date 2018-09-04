Pak cricketers undergo fitness tests

LAHORE: The camp trainees of Asian Cup underwent fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Monday.

According to details, in a Yo-Yo Endurance Test, Pakistan capitan Sarfraz Ahmed outperformed all the national team players as his fitness test was best in his career. All-rounder Imad Wasim failed in fitness test.Sarfraz attained career best 18.2 points as the players went through Yo-Yo fitness test.

According to the reports, 17.4 point was the benchmark to clear the Yo-Yo fitness test and a total of 16 players passed the test except Imad who managed 17.2 points. Imad is likely to repeat the fitness test the following day to decide his future with the team. On the other hand, experienced batsman Shoaib Malik passed the test with getting 17.8 points after a little bit improvement in his physique.

Fast Bowler Hasan Ali dominated the test by scoring 20 points to prove himself as the fittest player of the team.

The 28-years-old, Junaid Khan who made a comeback after injury, also came among top three to pass the fitness assessment. Mohammad Hafeez, due to personal reasons didn’t give the fitness test and is expected to go through it by Tuesday. The Head Coach Mickey Arthur was happy to see the progress of players’ fitness and want them to keep on improving. Arthur after conducting the fitness test successfully, said that the players have improved their physique and stamina.

“The boys are really in good knick; hopefully their fitness would help them in achieving good results in the Asia Cup.”It is pertinent to mention here that the National team will start their training– consist of two sessions, from Tuesday onwards. The Asia Cup is slated to start from September 15 in UAE featuring six teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Qualifier– yet to be decided.

The fitness test carried out by PCB known as Yo-Yo Test is conducted to judge the readiness of players for international matches. Fitness test was conducted for Asia Cup which bill be played from September 15-28 in United ArabEmirates, the most awaited match of the Asia Cup between arch rivals, Pakistan and India which has been billed as the ‘ encounter of nerves ‘ will be played on September 19.

This training camp at Gaddafi Stadium will continue till September 10, in which players will focus on improving their batting, bowling and fielding skills.Players including captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Imad Waseem, Hassan Ali, Usman Khan Shinwari, Muhammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf will participate in the training camp.

Previously, in the first phase of training camp in Abbottabad, all the attention was paid on the fitness of players, under the training of Army trainers.