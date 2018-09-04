UK demands action from tech giants over online child abuse

LONDON: Britain warned Monday that internet giants could face new laws if they fail to tackle online child abuse content, revealing that up to 80,000 people in the country were deemed to pose a threat.

“The threat has evolved quicker than industry’s response and industry has not kept up. I am not just asking for change, I am demanding it,” British interior minister Sajid Javid said in a speech in London. “I’ve been impressed by the progress the likes of Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and Apple have made on counter-terrorism.

“Now I want to see the same level of commitment from these companies and others for child sexual exploitation,” the Home Secretary added. Javid wants the industry to block child-abuse material immediately upon detection, help shut down live-streamed offending, and better police online platforms. “How far we legislate will be informed by the action and attitude that industry takes,” he warned.