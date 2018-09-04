Tillionaire returns to China after US arrest

BEIJING: Tech billionaire and JD.com founder Richard Liu has returned to China, the company said Monday, following a brief arrest in the US over allegations of criminal sexual conduct. “He has been released without any charges and without requirement for bail,” a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement. “Mr. Liu has returned to work in China.” JD.com, the company which Liu founded in 1998, is an e-commerce juggernaut in China and the main competitor to industry leader Alibaba. Liu, also known by his Chinese name Liu Qiangdong, was arrested over the misconduct allegations late Friday and released Saturday afternoon in the midwestern US city of Minneapolis, records from Hennepin County Jail showed. The Minneapolis Police Department over the weekend said the investigation remained active but would not confirm details of the arrest or the allegations against 45-year-old Liu.