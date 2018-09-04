Eight civilians killed in Iraq IS attacks

SAMARRA: Suspected Islamic State group jihadists have killed eight people and wounded four others in two attacks in northern Iraq, security officials said Monday. The extremist group has stepped up its attacks since the release of a purported new audio message late last month from IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. On Monday “seven civilians were killed when jihadists fired on houses in the village of Albu Shaher”, 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Kirkuk, a multi-ethnic city north of Baghdad, a security services official told AFP. A police officer was wounded in that attack, which also saw jihadists raid a currency exchange office and steal $20,000 (17,225 euros) before fleeing, he added. Late on Sunday, a man was shot dead and three others were wounded outside a mosque north of Baghdad. The attack took place in the village of Khanouka near Ash-Sharqat, one of the last areas retaken by government forces from IS last year, 100 kilometres north of the capital, a police officer said.