US service member killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: A US service member was killed and another wounded in an apparent insider attack in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the NATO-led Resolute Support mission said in a statement.

The service member, who has not been identified, was the sixth American to be killed in Afghanistan this year. The incident came two months after a member of a US army training unit was shot dead by an Afghan soldier in the southern province of Uruzgan. “The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country, is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him,” said Gen. Scott Miller, who assumed command of NATO forces in Afghanistan on Sunday.

Coalition forces have also tightened security and added extra force protection measures including special “Guardian Angel” units to accompany training units.