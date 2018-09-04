Tue September 04, 2018
PTI's Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

World

AFP
September 4, 2018

Syria strike kills 8 pro-regime fighters

BEIRUT: An air strike near a US base in southeastern Syria has killed at least eight pro-government fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Monday.

Four Syrians, one Iranian national and three other non-Syrian fighters were killed in the strike carried out on Saturday, the Britain-based war monitor said. At least 11 people were wounded in the attack, according to Observatory figures. “A convoy of Iranian forces and allied militia was hit by air strikes as it drove near Al-Tanf base,” the monitor’s head Rami Abdel Rahman said. He could not confirm the strike had been conducted by the US-led coalition present in the region. A coalition spokesman told AFP the Al-Tanf base “received fire from unknown forces, with no damage and the coalition forces did not fire back”. Several strikes against Syrian government or allied forces have in the past been attributed to US forces, which were deployed with the declared goal of fighting the Islamic State group. The base, set up in 2016 near the borders with Iraq and Jordan, was also used for the training of so-called “vetted opposition” to the regime of President Bashar al-Assad. Despite a 55-kilometre deconfliction zone around the base, Al-Tanf is seen as a potential flashpoint between US and Iranian or Tehran-backed forces.

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

'Sadak 2': Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

'Manikarnika' controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the 'woman card'

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

