Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Peshawar

KK
Khalid Kheshgi
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Presidential election: 112 MPAs to cast vote in KP

PESHAWAR: About 112 lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Assembly would cast their votes in today’s presidential elections, for which the provincial assembly has been declared as polling station.

The polling to be commenced from 10am and would continue till 4pm under the supervision of chief justice of Peshawar High Court.The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 79 MPAs in the current 112-member house, while Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Awami National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz enjoy the support of 27 lawmakers. The Pakistan People’s Party has five parliamentarians in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and three independent MPAs are also supposed to cast their votes.

Two of the reserved seats for women are yet to be filled by PTI while by-elections would be held for 10 provincial assembly constituencies.According to the formula, 1.90 MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be considered a single vote in the presidential elections and thus the PTI candidate Dr Arif Alvi would get about 42 votes while his opponent Maulana Fazl Rehman is expected to obtain 15 votes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The Pakistan People’s Party candidate has three votes in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, provided all the five candidates cast their votes in favour of their candidate.

An official of Election Commission of Pakistan in Peshawar told The News that all arrangements have been completed for presidential elections in the assembly. He said that counting would start soon after the polling period and the result is expected to be announced at 6pm.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father