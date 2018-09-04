Presidential election: 112 MPAs to cast vote in KP

PESHAWAR: About 112 lawmakers in Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Assembly would cast their votes in today’s presidential elections, for which the provincial assembly has been declared as polling station.

The polling to be commenced from 10am and would continue till 4pm under the supervision of chief justice of Peshawar High Court.The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has 79 MPAs in the current 112-member house, while Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Awami National Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz enjoy the support of 27 lawmakers. The Pakistan People’s Party has five parliamentarians in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and three independent MPAs are also supposed to cast their votes.

Two of the reserved seats for women are yet to be filled by PTI while by-elections would be held for 10 provincial assembly constituencies.According to the formula, 1.90 MPAs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly would be considered a single vote in the presidential elections and thus the PTI candidate Dr Arif Alvi would get about 42 votes while his opponent Maulana Fazl Rehman is expected to obtain 15 votes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

The Pakistan People’s Party candidate has three votes in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, provided all the five candidates cast their votes in favour of their candidate.

An official of Election Commission of Pakistan in Peshawar told The News that all arrangements have been completed for presidential elections in the assembly. He said that counting would start soon after the polling period and the result is expected to be announced at 6pm.