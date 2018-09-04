‘Ashura’ likely to be on 22nd

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has seen a high likelihood of Muharram, the first month of the next Islamic lunar calendar, beginning on September 12.

If that forecast is taken as true, then ‘Ashura’, which marks the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain on Muharram 10, will fall on September 22.

The country’s main moon-sighting body, Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee, will meet on September 10 to sight the Muharram moon and examine the countrywide evidence of the sighting of the new Hijri year 1440 AH's moon.