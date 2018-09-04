Tue September 04, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

MMA asks PPP to support Fazl

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami and the MMA Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has impressed upon the PPP to support Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the presidential election as he was the consensus candidate of all the opposition parties except the PPP.

Talking to the media on Monday, Liaqat Baloch said it was a fact that the opposition was not united in the presidential elections. However, he said that the opposition parties would have to unite in order to play an effective role in the Senate, the National Assembly and the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Therefore, he said, it would be better if the right to differ was accepted and the bitterness was not intensified.

The JI secretary general pointed out that Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool had also admitted that the elections were rigged. He said that now when a federal minister was accepting that the elections were rigged, a parliamentary commission should be immediately announced to probe into the entire matter.

He said that the government would have to reduce its expenditure to a half, adopt austerity, control corruption, conduct an across the board accountability and retrieve the looted wealth lying abroad in order to achieve the economic stability.

