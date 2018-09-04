Cell to address issues of teachers, students

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said that a state-of-the-art complaint cell will be set up in the department to timely solve the complaints of teachers, students and other stakeholders. Similarly, it has also been planned to register daily attendance of teachers, students and other employees of school’s education department.

He disclosed this while presiding over an important meeting at the Committee Room of New Ministers’ Block, here Monday. Secretary Schools Ambreen Raza, Additional Secretary Muhammad Tariq and others attended the meeting. The minister was given briefing about up-gradation of real time monitoring, school information system and hotline system. He expressed the hope that new interventions would help to improve the efficiency, quality of education and standard of performance of the department. He directed to share the data on daily basis and added that necessary system should be proactively utilised to help resolve all the issues face by the people.

Murad Raas also presided over another meeting at his office about the problems faced by the schools of Bahawalpur Division. The chief executive officers (Education) apprised the minister of various issues pertaining to their respective districts.

The meeting pondered over various proposals for installation of solar panels, water filtration plants and recruitment of teachers and other staff in the government schools. The minister observed that special steps were needed for providing various missing facilities in the schools and added that provision of equal educational facilities to all the children was the commitment of the government so that no one could remain deprived of the basic right of education.

adulteration-free: The provincial minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry has vowed to make Punjab adulteration-free as per the vision of the prime minister and the chief minister.

He directed the Punjab Food Authority to devise a special policy in collaboration with all departments concerned for elimination of oestrogens and oxytocin injections which are injected to cows to increase the milk production. He also directed the authority to continue vigorously its crackdown against substandard food points across Punjab.

He was addressing the reporters after presiding over a meeting with the PFA officials held at PFA Headquarters Monday. He said that special decisions would be taken for the betterment of the authority and to enable and expand the PFA’s structure. He said that the food experts would be included in the PFA Board as members to bring more reforms and improvement in it.

The minister urged to expand the circle of an awareness campaign for creating awareness among the students and masses. He also directed ensuring merit and transparency in recruitment in the authority. The minister admired the role of PFA’s laboratories in order to control the adulteration in Punjab. He directed for making functional the laboratories in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala by completing the work as soon as possible.

Earlier, PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman briefed the minister about the progress of the authority and its ongoing projects. He ensured the minister that the pace of work for getting fruitful results in future would be accelerated, the PFA is utilising all available resources for the reforms and to ensure the provision of healthy food to citizens, he added. Later, the minister planted a tree in the PFA Headquarters under Prime Minister tree plantation campaign.

Green Pakistan: Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Rights, Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that labour community is the most affected victim of environmental pollution which needs industrial tree plantation countrywide.

He said that Green Pakistan is the need of the hour and billions of trees should be planted across Pakistan, including Punjab particularly at industrial units over the course of next five years, encouraging business, and industrial community along with civil society and organisations to collectively plant trees catering the challenges of global warning. He stated this while talking to reporters after inaugurating tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling of Araucaria under the slogan of “Plant for Pakistan” at Punjab Employees Social Security Institution Head Office, here Monday.

Commissioner Social Security Imran Sikandar Baloch and Director General Headquarters Babar Abbas also participated in the tree plantation campaign by planting different saplings in the lawn of head office.