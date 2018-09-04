Tue September 04, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Minister for effective thalassaemia programme

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said to make thalassaemia programme more effective advanced training of staff concerned should be arranged.

According to handout, she was chairing a meeting to review thalassaemia programme. The minister said blood donation drive should be continued on permanent basis. “Thalassemia was a genetic problem and through public awareness it could be mostly avoided, also in case of cousin marriage blood test before wedding is important way of prevention” she said.

She said during the current year an amount of Rs100 million has been spent and Punjab government will be moved to allocate further amount of Rs70 million to counter the problems faced by thalassaemia programme.

Meanwhile, during a briefing by Project Management Unit (PMU) the Minister said companies which were supervising outsourced health facilities should be bound to extend their expertise to health department.

She said advanced training of CT scan technicians would be assured. “Doctors should continue study of research work in health sciences even after coming in practical life” she said. The minister said the process of issuance of health insurance cards to all districts should be completed by the end of November.

