48 fare dodgers fined

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Lahore Division has imposed a fine on 48 passengers traveling on two different trains without tickets. On the instructions of Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufiyan Sarfaraz Dogar, two teams were assigned task to check tickets of passengers on Rawalpindi Railcar and Quetta-bound Jaffar Express. Subsequently, 27 passengers on Rawalpindi Railcar were charged with Rs10,130 as fare and fine while 21 passengers of Jaffar Express were charged with Rs11,850 as fare and fine.