Alhamra role in culture promotion lauded

LAHORE: Provincial Cultural Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan on Monday visited Alhamra Arts Centre. Board of Governor Chairman Tauqeer Nasir, Alhamra Executive Director Capt (R) Atta Muhammad Khan, Arts and Culture Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Aftab Ansari and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Capt (R) Atta briefed the minister about activities, projects and future plains of Alhamra Arts Council. The minister visited Alhamra’s halls, art gallery, library, music studio and archive centre. He admired the efforts of Alhamra to promote culture of Punjab.

The minister discussed a calligraphy competition of the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He also discussed launching of a musical competition under the title of “Punjab Idol”.

The minister also asked the Alhamra officials to write a theatre drama on the life of Sipahi Maqbool Hussain to honour his services and loyalty to the country. Alhamra officials have issued orders to prepare the script within 15 days.