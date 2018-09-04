Japanese delegation visits LWMC

LAHORE: A delegation from University of Tokyo on Monday visited Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) head office to study waste management system of provincial metropolis.

The delegation, including Prof Yoshihide Sekimoto and two students, came to Lahore after Mumbai and Delhi (India).

Farukh Butt, MD Lahore Waste Management Company, along with GM Operations Sohail Malik and GM Procurement Waqar Butt welcomed the delegation. The MD and GM operations briefed the delegation about the ongoing integrated solid waste management system of Lahore. The delegation was then taken to the state-of-the-art control room of Lahore Waste Management Company where Senior Manager Shoaib Dar briefed the delegation about monitoring, vehicle tracking and GIS based tracking system. The delegation gave a presentation to LWMC officials about waste management system in Japan.

They said working of Lahore Waste Management Company was of international level and it could be compared with any international waste management system. They also said Lahore was much cleaner and holding advance solid waste management system than India.