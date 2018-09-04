Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Scattered rain followed by humid weather was observed in the provincial metropolis here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said seasonal low lay over north Balochistan while a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds was expected at few places in Zhob, D.I.Khan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Rawlakot, Malamjabba, Risalpur, Kakul, Saidu Sharif, Balakot, Dir, Islamabad, Kamra, Murree, Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Bagrote.