Youth gunned down for choice marriage

LAHORE: A 32-year-old man was gunned down by his four brother-in-laws for contracting love marriage with their sister here Monday.

The victim was identified as Tanveer, son of Muhammad Shafiq. The victim’s wife Nida also sustained fatal wounds in the attack near Suggian Bridge, Islampura. The accused identified as Kamran, Shani, Umar and Awais had nursed a grudge against their sister Nida who had eloped with the victim Tanveer two and a half months back and contracted love marriage with him.

On the day of the incident, the victim Tanveer along with his wife was on his way back home from China Park near Suggian Bridge when Nida’s brothers intercepted them and opened indiscriminate firing, as a result of which both Tanveer and Nida got serious wounds. The attackers fled the scene. The injured couple was rushed to hospital where Tanveer was pronounced dead. The condition of Nida was also said to be precarious. Police shifted the body to morgue and registered a murder case.

JUBILANT FIRING: A 24-year-old woman was killed when a man resorted to firing in the air at a wedding function in Sadiqia Colony, Badami Bagh on Monday.

The victim woman was identified as Maria, wife of Kamran. Police said that the accused identified as Amir was resorting to firing in jubilation when a bullet hit the woman who was watching the wedding function being held in the house of next door neighbour. The injured woman was rushed to hospital where she died.