Looking for justice

While Pakistan gained independence seven decades ago, it has not been able to free itself from the clutches of the mafias that are exploiting citizens in one form or the other. These mafias have spread to such an extent that their elimination from society seems to be difficult, if not altogether impossible.

In other words, these mafias have been operating with impunity, creating a hellhole within the country for people. If we have to bring Pakistan on the right track, we must take effective steps to wipe out the growing menace of different mafias from our society.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi