Tue September 04, 2018
September 4, 2018

The new route

Until the tragic downfall of Pakistan Railways, the Rawalpindi-Mianwali train service remained operational for decades. After the service was disrupted, transporters availed the opportunity and started providing bus and wagon services to people. These air-conditioned buses take less than four hours to reach the destination.

Now, the railway minister has resumed the Rawalpindi-Mianwali train service which will take at least five hours to reach the destination. This route is more convenient for passengers en route to Mari Indus. The minister should consider providing the facility of air-conditioned coaches on the route to attract more passengers.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

Comments

