Job hunt

Education institutions in our country don’t help students decide which field they should choose for their higher studies. This flawed approach on the part of all stakeholders wreaks havoc with the future of students. After completing their university education, they find it difficult to find a job that best suits their skills and interests. Unaware with the hiring trends, they take admission in such courses which do not match the job requirements. For example, a good number of students holding engineering and veterinary medicine degrees are serving as teachers in the education department.

A square peg in the round hole, they feel dissatisfied and disappointed with this job, fare poorly and decide to quit this profession. The deteriorating situation calls for the establishment of a counsel career department at the school level. Expert career counsellors can better guide students and help them choose the profession that match their skills and abilities.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali