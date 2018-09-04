No change

The actions of the PTI’s MPAs Fayazul Chohan and Imran Ali Shah are, surprisingly, different than what the party had been preaching for many years. A few weeks back, PTI MPA Imran Shah slapped a citizen on road in broad daylight. The video of him slapping the man went viral on social media and finally caught the attention of the chief justice. Following this, the footage of Fayaz Chohan using indecent remarks against stage actors in public went viral on social media.

These incidents are tarnishing the image of the newly elected PTI government. They can shake the trust of people in the party. It would be prudent for the party’s leadership to take note of these issues and to nip them in the bud and those responsible for such actions must be brought to the book in a timely manner.

Aamir Khan Wagan

Larkana