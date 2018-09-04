Tue September 04, 2018
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Newspost

September 4, 2018

Unaffordable fee

An agreement has recently been reached between the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) and the Pakistan Association of Medical and Dental Institutions (Pami) in compliance of which all private medical colleges will accept the UHS test and admissions will be routed through the UHS. This is a good decision. However, what has surprised me is the following decision. It has also been agreed between Pami and the PMDC that all colleges will charge a standard fee of Rs950,000 for the first year of MBBS and BDS plus admission fee and 5 percent tax. This will amount to over Rs 1,000,000 for the first year. The SC, which is hearing a case against exorbitant fee of private medical colleges, must know that all public medical and dental colleges charge Rs18,000 per year. I think the new proposed fee for private medical and dental colleges is too high. Which parent, who has four school- or college-going children, can afford this high fee. The SC must look into this matter and bring the fees for private colleges down to a reasonable, payable level – the one that is affordable by salaried and retired parents.

Kaneez Fatima

Islamabad

