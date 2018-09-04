FDE schools to mark Defence Day

Islamabad: All government educational institutions of the Islamabad Capital Territory will carry out special activities to mark the Defence Day on September 6 (Thursday).

Directions have been issued to all schools and colleges in this respect, an official told ‘The News’. The Federal Directorate of Education has issued directions to schools and colleges in this respect.

The Defence Day is marked to pay a tribute to soldiers of Pakistani armed forces defended the country’s borders on September 6, 1965, by repulsing Indian army’s attack and inflicted heavy losses on it.

An FDE circular said in order to celebrate the Defence Day in letter and spirit, it had been decided that all government educational institutions in ICT would carry out special activities to highlight the history, struggle and sacrifices of national heroes and martyres in strengthening and safeguarding the country.

It said the activities included hoisting of national flag, special prayers (dua) for 1965 Shuhada during morning assemblies, holding of speeches, singing of patriotic songs, screening of documentaries on September 6 national heroes, drawing and painting shows and tableaus on Defence Day, while the educational institutions could invite guest speakers for the occasion. The order said all students and staff members would actively participate in those activities.