Sindh govt must be taken into confidence before transfer of officers, says Wassan

SUKKUR: PPP leader Manzoor Hussain Wassan has said the next three months are crucial for all the political parties as the leadership of PML-N, GDA and PPP would be sent to Mach and Adyala prisons while he would be the minister incharge of the prisons. Wassan said while the PPP leadership is used to the rigours of the prisons, those of the other parties will undergo great discomfort in the harsh conditions of the prisons. The PPP leader also criticised the prime minister for compromising with the killers of PTI leader from Karachi, Zehra Shahid, by inducting the MQM leaders in his cabinet. He termed it a great deception with the voters and the sincere workers of the PTI. Wassan said Imran had supported Musharraf referendum. He said the prime minister has also inducted most of the partners of the former dictator in the cabinet proving his determination to protect the former army chief. He said we all want to live in the Quaid-e- Azam’s Pakistan but the prime minister must focus on serious and substantive issues rather than cosmetic ones. He said the prime minster must foot the bill of using the helicopter from his personal finances. About the transfer of Sindh government officers to other provinces, Wassan said it would have been a good idea to take the provincial government into confidence before taking the step.