Salaries demanded

PARACHINAR: The Municipal Corporation (MC) employees in Parachinar on Monday staged a protest against the non-payment of three-month salaries. The employees staged a protest demonstration outside the press club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

Addressing the protesters, Ilyas Messiah, Perveen, Sohail Messiah and Shahzad Messiah said that they were not getting salaries for the last three months, due to which they were facing problems.