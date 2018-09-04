KP CM asks health officials to focus on high risk areas

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to focus on high-risk areas particularly the tribal districts to prevent and control dengue virus.

Presiding over a meeting on the dengue prevention and control measures at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he directed to expedite the recruitment of medical entomologists and provision of other facilities to the new districts.

He urged for effective coordination and effective mechanism with newly merged districts for healthcare facilities and said that health officers of previous and new districts would jointly supervise the health activities and Secretary Health would have the overall supervisory role.

The chief minister said erstwhile Fata had become part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “We have to resolve the issues of these areas on the fast track basis at any cost.” Provincial Minister for Health Hisham Inamullah Khan, Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan, Secretary Health Abid Majeed, Commissioner Shahab Ali Shah and others attended the meeting, said a handout.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the dengue virus, types and nature of its diseases, drivers and reasons of increase in dengue, the reasons behind rapidly spreading of dengue larva, the efforts for controlling dengue outbreak in 2017 and the strategy for dengue in 2018.

The participants of the meeting were told that after the dengue outbreak in 2017, the preventive measures were taken on a war footing basis. Provincial and district dengue control units and rapid response teams in all districts were established.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health (surveillance and response) Act 2017 was promulgated. A health emergency for dengue outbreak was declared in Peshawar district. The public health committee was also notified for inter-sectoral collaboration for dengue response. The meeting was further told that a comprehensive plan with weekly timelines has been developed for 2018.

Mahmood Khan appreciated the efforts made by the Health Department and underlined the need for a long-term planning and integrated coordination among district government and all line departments in order to completely prevent the dengue virus.