Zeeshan, Minhal fail to qualify for shooting event finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Zeeshan-ul-Farid and Minhal Sohail could not qualify for the finals of 10m air rifle event on the second day of the 52nd ISSF World Championship underway in Changwon, Korea.

Zeeshan scored 614.2 points (101.5, 102.2, 102.0, 103.5, 103.4, 101.6) in six rounds on Monday to claim 90th position in the qualification round.

In women’s category, Minhal stood 103rd with the score of 614.7 points (100.9, 103.9, 103.0, 101.2, 102.9, 102.8) in six rounds. They had also failed to qualify for the finals of the mixed team category.