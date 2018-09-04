New South Wales won’t challenge Smith, Warner bans

MELBOURNE: Cricket New South Wales (NSW), the home association of Steven Smith and David Warner, have affirmed the suspension handed out to the two players by Cricket Australia (CA).With this affirmation, any hope that Smith and Warner may have had of a commuted suspension from playing international and state cricket has seemingly been snuffed out.

In their addresses as part of the submission of the NSW annual report, the incoming chairman John Knox and the continuing chief executive Andrew Jones said that while the rehabilitation of Smith and Warner was paramount after their suspensions over the Newlands ball-tampering scandal, the harsh stance taken by CA via its code of conduct was justified.

“During the season, cricket throughout Australia and across the world was shocked by the ball-tampering incident in South Africa,” Knox said. “This was particularly upsetting for Cricket NSW with two of our finest players, national captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, subsequently suspended by the CA Board for 12 months,” he added.

“Cricket NSW supports the strong stance taken by Cricket Australia. Australia’s millions of passionate fans expect that their national team not only plays good, competitive cricket but plays it in the right spirit.”