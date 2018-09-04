Pakistan to play Spain in Socca World Cup opener on Sept 23

KARACHI: Pakistan will begin their Socca World Cup campaign with a match against Spain on September 23 in Lisbon.

Pakistan have been placed in Group B along with Spain, Russia and Moldova in the inaugural event. A total of 32 teams from across the globe will be seen in action during the six-a-side tournament.

Pakistan will then take on Moldova on September 24. They will play their last pool match against Russia on September 27.The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each. After playing matches against one another in the pool, top two teams from each group will qualify for last-16 knockout round.

International Socca Federation (ISF) vice-president, Shahzaib Trunkwala, hoped that the event will be a success story and prayed that Pakistan put a strong show in Europe.He said that one of the aims of establishing the Pakistan socca team and sending them abroad to compete in Socca World Cup is to present a soft image of Pakistan.

He also requested the Pakistan football fans to support their team during the event.Pakistan will be represented by Lahore’s Champions ICAW (I Can and Will), winners of the Leisure Leagues National Championship held last month.