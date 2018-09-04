PGA leader Ancer tries to end 40-year Mexico win drought

NORTON, Massachusetts: Abraham Ancer, trying to become the first Mexican player in 40 years to win a US PGA title, took a one-shot lead into the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

Ancer opened with three birdies on his way to a six-under par 65 on Sunday at the TPC Boston course to stand on 13-under 200 for 54 holes, one stroke ahead of England’s Tyrrell Hatton and American Bryson DeChambeau.It was Ancer’s lowest round since a third-round 65 on his way to a share of fifth place at July’s Canadian Open.

“It has been a fun week. I hit the ball real good today, especially,” Ancer said. “I got the putter rolling on the front nine. Not so much on the back nine, but still hit the ball really well. So I’m very happy.”

Ancer — born in McAllen, Texas, and raised in Reynosa, Mexico — would become the first Mexican winner of a PGA event since Victor Regalado captured the 1978 Quad Cities Open.Tiger Woods, a 14-time major champion in his comeback campaign after spinal fusion surgery, fired a 68 to share 16th on 206.

Woods played alongside DeChambeau, who fired the day’s low round at 63 to share second with Hatton, who shot 69.DeChambeau, expected to join Woods in getting a US Ryder Cup captain’s pick from Jim Furyk on Tuesday, answered a bogey at 15 with birdies 16 and 17 and landed a 237-yard second shot two feet from the cup at the par-5 18th for a tap-in eagle.

DeChambeau is looking to win back-to-back following his tearaway four-shot success a week ago in New Jersey in the first of the season-ending US PGA playoff events.Multiple-major winners Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth were on 204 as 11 rivals to Ancer lurked within four shots of the lead.

McIlroy, who fired a 66, showed his disgust in under-arming his putter at his golf bag after missing a par putt on 18 while Spieth, seeking his first victory this season, fought back from bogeys at 13 and 14 to birdie 15 and 16 on his way to shooting 68.