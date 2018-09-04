Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Sports

AFP
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Vandoorne leaving McLaren at season’s end

LONDON: Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne will leave F1 team McLaren at the end of the season, the Formula One team said on Monday.

The 26-year-old Vandoorne has raced in 34 Grands Prix since his debut in 2016, but he has struggled this season and is 16th in the standings with just eight points.His departure means McLaren will have two new drivers for the 2019 campaign with Fernando Alonso set to retire from F1 at the end of the year.

“I’m very grateful to McLaren for investing their faith in me over the past five years,” Vandoorne said.“While we haven’t achieved the success we’d all hoped for, I’ve really enjoyed the past two seasons racing for McLaren and I have a great relationship with everyone in the team.

“I intend to give it my all for the remaining seven races of this season, and will announce my plans for next season in due course.”Vandoorne’s exit could lead to McLaren’s reserve driver Lando Norris taking his place next year.England’s Norris, 18, has taken part in practice at the last two races in Belgium and Italy for McLaren.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz already announced as one of the two McLaren drivers for next year, with Sergio Perez also said to be in contention for the second seat.Vandoorne replaced Jenson Button at McLaren for the 2017 campaign.

But despite a steady opening season in Formula One, he has struggled recently, being beaten in qualifying by Alonso at every round this term.Vandoorne was last on the grid for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix before he took the chequered flag in 12th.

“It is clear we haven’t provided Stoffel with the tools to show his true talent, but throughout our relationship, he’s proved to be a fantastic team player,” McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father