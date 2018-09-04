Hasan secures highest points in fitness test

LAHORE: The camp trainees of Asia Cup underwent fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Monday.

In a Yo-Yo Endurance Test, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed outperformed nearly all the other players, while all-rounder Imad Wasim failed.Sarfraz attained career best 18.2 points — a player needs at least 17.4 points to clear the test. A total of 16 players passed the test except Imad who managed 17.2 points. Imad is likely to undergo one more test.

Experienced batsman Shoaib Malik passed the test with 17.8 points. Fast Bowler Hasan Ali dominated the test by scoring 20 points.Fast bowler Junaid Khan, who is making a comeback after injury, was among the top three.

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez did not undergo the test for undisclosed reasons and is expected to be tested on Tuesday (today).

Head coach Mickey Arthur was happy to see the progress of the players. He said that the players had improved their physique and stamina. “The boys are really in good knick; hopefully their fitness will help them achieve good results in the Asia Cup,” he told reporters.

It is pertinent to mention here that the national team will start training from today — two sessions a day.The Asia Cup is slated to start from September 15 in the UAE, featuring India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and an associate team.

The training camp, at Gaddafi Stadium, will continue till September 10. At the camp recently held in Abbottabad, all the attention was paid to fitness levels under the supervision of Army trainers.