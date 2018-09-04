Tue September 04, 2018
AFP
September 4, 2018

Jebi on course to hit Japan

TOKYO: A typhoon that forecasters warned could be the strongest to hit Japan in 25 years barrelled directly towards the western part of the country on Monday, sparking warnings of violent winds and prompting rail operators to scrap services.

Typhoon Jebi is expected to make landfall around midday on Tuesday near areas still recovering from deadly record rains last month. If it maintains its current strength of 216-km per hour, Jebi would be the first "very strong" typhoon to make landfall on Japan since 1993, according to the country’s weather bureau.

The agency’s chief forecaster Ryuta Kurora issued a televised warning for possible landslides, flooding and violent winds, as well as high tides, lightning and tornadoes. Currently churning over Pacific waters east of Okinawa island on the country’s southwestern tip, Jebi was expected to sweep above a region surrounding the commercial hubs of Osaka and Kyoto before heading out to the Sea of Japan.

