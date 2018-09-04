Palestinians in Lebanon fear aid cuts will slash school access

It’s back to school for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, but funding cuts to the UN agency supporting them means students may only be in class until the end of month.

One by one, students in the dilapidated UN-run Haifa school in a suburb of the Lebanese capital stand up to receive their textbooks for the fresh academic year. Books on physics, mathematics, geography, chemistry -- some new, but most used and worn -- are handed to the solemn eighth-graders sitting at chipped wooden desks.

With no air conditioning in the classrooms, the late-morning heat is stifling. Palestinian flags hang from the ceiling and most of the walls are covered in doodles and Arabic graffiti: "Neymar," in tribute to the popular Brazilian footballer, "You are the darling of my heart," and "Palestine".

Across the region, more than half a million Palestinian students may lose access to their education after the United States said it would stop backing the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

Washington was UNRWA’s top contributor for years, providing more than $350 million a year to the agency that assists more than five million Palestinian refugees around the region. On Friday, the US announced it would pull all funding to the "irredeemably flawed operation".

To keep its essential operations running until the end of the year, UNRWA says it needs $217 million -- otherwise health centres and schools may be forced to close. In Lebanon alone, 66 UNRWA-run schools could shut by the end of September, depriving some 38,000 Palestinian students of an education.

That worry hangs in the air as parents gather with their children for the first day of classes at the Haifa school. "It’s a plot against the future of our children," says Ramadan Ibrahim, who hails from the Palestinian camp of Yarmuk in Syria’s capital.

He fled Syria’s war six years ago with his wife and children, coming to settle in Beirut, and Yarmuk has since been flattened by fighting between Syria’s regime, rebels, and jihadists. Ibrahim’s eldest son is in Germany, and the next two are working odd jobs to provide for the family.

Only his youngest, 14-year-old Abdel Rahman, is in school. "It would be good to have at least one educated person in the family," says their 53-year-old father, was is balding but sports a scratchy beard. "We’re trying to keep Abdel Rahman going, through his brothers’ jobs," says Ibrahim.