Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan
Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

World

AFP
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Reuters pair jailed Suu’s image tarnished

YANGON: The jailing of two Reuters journalists shreds what remains of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s reputation as a rights champion, critics say, after she failed to come to their defence or speak up for the persecuted Rohingya minority.

Suu Kyi was once a staunch advocate for the free press and a darling of the foreign media. During her long years of house arrest under the former junta -- which choked the media inside Myanmar -- it was foreign correspondents who carried her message of peaceful defiance to the outside world.

Glowing profiles burnished her image, with comparisons made to the Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King. Suu Kyi remains adored inside Myanmar. Supporters of her democracy battle say she has limited control over the military, which ceded full control in 2015 after almost 50 years in power.

But her response to the Rohingya crisis has sent her international reputation into a tailspin. Former friends and supporters have looked on aghast at her lack of criticism of last year’s military campaign against the Rohingya.

UN investigators last week said that campaign was pursued with "genocidal intent". Monday’s conviction of two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, and their seven-year sentence has sent a chill through Myanmar’s already embattled press community.

Yet throughout the trial Suu Kyi has been unmoved by calls to intervene, or even criticise the court case. Bill Richardson, a US diplomat and until recently a Suu Kyi confidante, alleges that she denounced the two journalists when he tried to raise their plight in person.

"Suu Kyi’s response was filled with anger, referring to the journalists as traitors," the former New Mexico governor told AFP. Shortly after the set-to in January, Richardson quit his position on an international advisory body into the Rakhine crisis, labelling it a whitewash.

Another person at the same meeting said there was shouting and a "charged atmosphere". "In that heated exchange I wouldn’t dismiss that the word was used," said retired Thai lawmaker and ambassador Kobsak Chutikul, who was secretary for the panel and who also later resigned.

"It would have fitted the emotions and sentiments at the time," he added. Since sweeping to power three years ago, Suu Kyi’s relationship with the press has been fraught. Prosecutions of journalists and media intimidation more redolent of the junta years have been common.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive
New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations
Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence
Miss England contestant in hijab first

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Photos & Videos

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday
‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father