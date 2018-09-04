KU to ink MoU with Turkish varsity

Selcuk University founded 1975 in Konya, Turkey, and the University of Karachi are set to ink a memorandum of understanding for exchange programmes in October this year.

On Sunday, Selcuk University Reactor Prof Dr Huseyin Kara visited Karachi University and met Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan at his office. The delegation discussed issues of mutual interest of both the universities, including a faculty exchange program, a split PhD program for KU students, mutual utilisation of the facilities of the universities.

On the occasion, KU Vice Chancellor Dr Ajmal Khan emphasised that both the varsities had to strengthen the relationship between Turkey and Pakistan by organising workshops, conferences and seminars.

He said that workshops and conferences would enhance the level of coordination between the faculties and students of the varsities. “This initiative will be a milestone in the relations of academia of both the countries,” said Prof Khan. After the signing of the MoU, educational relations between both countries would further strengthen, he said, adding that Turkey and Pakistan enjoyed cordial relations and “I hope that this relation of mutual confidence will continue”.