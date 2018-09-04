‘Info dept a bridge between govt and people’

The newly posted secretary of the information & archives department, Rasheed Solangi, has said that the officers of the information department have more responsibilities in this new era of information technology because the information department functions as a bridge between the government and the masses.

This he said while presiding over an introductory meeting with the director general and directors of the information department in his office on Monday. He asked the officers to discharge their responsibilities with full devotion and zeal. He said that the problems of the department would be resolved on a priority basis.

The secretary said that they would struggle together for the betterment of the department. The department “is mouth, face and pulse of the government”. Earlier, the director general and directors introduced themselves to Secretary Solangi.