Fitch affirms Indonesia´s ´BBB´ rating

NEW YORK: Fitch Ratings affirmed its long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) on Indonesia at ´BBB´ and maintained a stable outlook, citing low government debt burden, favourable growth outlook and structural indicators below rating peers.

The monetary and exchange-rate policy of Indonesia´s central bank has helped in stabilising foreign capital flows, the rating agency said in a report released on Monday, adding that the economy´s asset markets will remain vulnerable to "market jitters" due to possibilities of a widening current account deficit and dependence on foreign capital.

On Friday, the central bank of Southeast Asia´s biggest economy stepped up currency and bond intervention in an attempt to defend the Indonesia rupiah as the currency neared levels not seen since the Asian financial crisis.