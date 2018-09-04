Tue September 04, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 4, 2018

Chinese team, PTF sign MoU

LAHORE: Hebei CPEC Research Center Shijiazhuang has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Traders Front (PTF) during the visit of Chinese delegation to Lahore, a statement said on Monday.

Shei Lie, head of the delegation and Raja Hassan Akhtar, chairman of Pakistan Traders Front, signed the agreement, it added. The purpose of the MoU signing is to establishing long-term, sustainable and mutually beneficial cooperation in areas of trade and research, industrial linkages, trainings, delegation and exhibitions, education and employment opportunities between the two Hebei CPEC Research Center and Pakistan Traders Front.

Akhtar said that Pakistan and the people of China are enjoying very cordial relationship with each other. Both the countries have been cooperating in various fields, he said, adding that Pakistan and China should jointly establish industrial estates, SEZs, industrial cluster, and cottage industries.

He highlighted the opportunities of investment, and added the two countries have been exploring the prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation through joint economic projects in the areas such as energy, power, railways, telecommunications and IT under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor.

