ACCA joins tree plantation drive

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has joined the government’s effort on September 2 to plant 1.5 million trees, a statement said on Monday.

The ACCA said: “To minimise the impact on the environment and to save trees, ACCA along with its huge network of affiliates, students, members and partners withdrew the paper-based exams and all the examinations are now on a computer-based platform, which is in line with our sustainability agenda.”

“Small actions make a big impact – by shifting to CBE means less wastage of paper, ie, trees,” he said. “ACCA qualified accountants have a clear role when it comes to influencing the government on sustainability -related matters and they have a deep understanding of the interdependence of social, environmental and economic issues.”