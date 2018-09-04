ACCA joins tree plantation drive

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has joined the government’s effort on September 2 to plant 1.5 million trees, a statement said on Monday.
The ACCA said: “To minimise the impact on the environment and to save trees, ACCA along with its huge network of affiliates, students, members and partners withdrew the paper-based exams and all the examinations are now on a computer-based platform, which is in line with our sustainability agenda.”
“Small actions make a big impact – by shifting to CBE means less wastage of paper, ie, trees,” he said. “ACCA qualified accountants have a clear role when it comes to influencing the government on sustainability -related matters and they have a deep understanding of the interdependence of social, environmental and economic issues.”
