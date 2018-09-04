Careem surpasses 1mln captains

KARACHI: Careem on Monday officially announced surpassing one million captains on their global platform, a statement said.

Careem, the region’s leading ride-hailing app with presence in more than 100 cities across 14 countries, is now one of the biggest tech job creators in the region with Pakistan being one of the largest markets in the network, it added.

The company set a target to have one million male and female captains on its platform by 2018 and Monday they announced to achieve this target a quarter early. Careem is said to be creating between 60,000 and 70,000 jobs/month across its regional footprint, the statement said.

Careem entered the Pakistani market in 2016 with an ambition to create one million jobs in Pakistan by the end of 2020.