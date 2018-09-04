EFU Life wins award

KARACHI: EFU Life Assurance Limited was recognised at the Pakistan Digi Awards in the category of “Best Digital Innovation of 2018” for its mobile app that facilitates sales agents, a statement said on Monday.

On behalf of EFU Life, the award was received by Zain Ibrahim, chief operations officer and executive director, Ashfaque Ahmed, head of Technology and Ahmar Hasan, senior manager innovation, it added.

This award winning mobile app empowers the sales agents to provide real-time policy information, helps with policy document collection, prompts renewal notifications and facilitates electronic premium payments from debit and credit cards of customers on the go.

The Digi Awards is a distinctive award that recognises the efforts in the digital community for creating a significant impact on businesses and lives of individuals with innovative ideas and imaginative works.