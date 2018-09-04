Indonesian Consulate to host CEIPO

KARACHI: The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Karachi is going to hold the first Conference and Exhibition on Indonesian Palm Oil (CEIPO) 2018 at a local hotel in the metropolis on September 6, 2018.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the one-day event will consist of a conference and exhibition simultaneously, and various prominent stakeholders from Indonesia and Pakistan will attend the conference as speakers.

Under the theme “Pakistan – Indonesia Collaboration on Palm oil-based Industries”, CEIPO aims to enhance cooperation. The event also aims to start the exchange of ideas on possible joint investment in making additional values from palm oil products. It also aims to increase business contacts between the two sides, in the hope to spark new business ideas, investment potential, and so on.

The exhibition will showcase palm oil products and its derivatives from various Indonesian and Pakistani companies and associations. So far, the companies and association that have confirmed their participations are Sawit Indonesia, Apical Pakistan, Waheed Group, Sharjah Cooking Oil, and Dalda Foods.

“We hope to make CEIPO 2018 a start of hopefully more cooperation and collaborations between the palm oil industries of Indonesia and Pakistan. Therefore, we invite all stakeholders of palm oil industries and its derivatives to come and participate in our event to make that goal a reality,” the statement said.