Argentina announces new austerity measures

Buenos Aires: Argentina´s president Mauricio Macri announced austerity measures on Monday, including the elimination of government ministries and stiff taxes on exports to reduce budget deficits and stabilize the economy.

The center-right president admitted in a speech to the nation that Argentina was facing "an emergency." "We must confront a fundamental problem: to not spend more than we have, to make efforts to balance the state´s accounts," he said in the televised address.

He pledged a pared-down government that would see the elimination of around half the current number of ministries in an effort to shed staff and tighten budgets. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Buenos Aires in protest against the government´s austerity program.

Argentina is one of the world´s biggest exporters of corn and soy oil and Macri´s market-friendly approach had previously seen him cut taxes on major grain exporters. "We ask those who have more capacity to contribute, those who export, that they make a greater contribution," he said.

Addressing rich agricultural exporters who will now face increased export taxes, he said: "We know it´s a bad tax, but I ask you to understand that it´s an emergency." In a bid to reassure Argentines increasingly concerned over austerity, he said he would allocate more aid to the country´s poor, suffering from the effects of high inflation.