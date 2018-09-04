Copper slips

Melbourne: London copper slipped to its lowest in 10 days on Monday as jitters over renewed trade tensions between the United States and China weighed on risk appetite and pushed up the dollar.

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to impose 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion of additional Chinese goods as soon as this Friday, Citi said in a report.

"U.S.-China trade war escalation is set to drive metals lower in the very near term. We expect maximum fear regarding trade-wars over the coming month, and continue to recommend buying copper, aluminium, palladium and nickel on anticipated weakness over the period." London Metal Exchange copper slipped by 0.3 percent to $5,958 a tonne by 0442 GMT, having earlier struck $5,950.50, its weakest since Aug. 23. Prices on Friday fell 1.5 percent to take the monthly fall in August to 5.5 percent. It was the biggest monthly drop in two years and the third monthly decline in a row.