Tue September 04, 2018
PTI’s Arif Alvi elected 13th President of Pakistan

Pakistani civilian martyred in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Pompeo to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow, likely to meet PM Imran Khan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Business

REUTERS
September 4, 2018

Copper slips

Melbourne: London copper slipped to its lowest in 10 days on Monday as jitters over renewed trade tensions between the United States and China weighed on risk appetite and pushed up the dollar.

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to impose 25 percent tariffs on $200 billion of additional Chinese goods as soon as this Friday, Citi said in a report.

"U.S.-China trade war escalation is set to drive metals lower in the very near term. We expect maximum fear regarding trade-wars over the coming month, and continue to recommend buying copper, aluminium, palladium and nickel on anticipated weakness over the period." London Metal Exchange copper slipped by 0.3 percent to $5,958 a tonne by 0442 GMT, having earlier struck $5,950.50, its weakest since Aug. 23. Prices on Friday fell 1.5 percent to take the monthly fall in August to 5.5 percent. It was the biggest monthly drop in two years and the third monthly decline in a row.

PM Imran shares photos of children joyfully participating in tree plantation drive

New York´s Fashion Week kicks off month of global presentations

Saudi Arabia declares online satire punishable offence

Miss England contestant in hijab first

Rishi Kapoor lights candles on his 66th birthday

‘Sadak 2’: Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt share screen after 27 years

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

