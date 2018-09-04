Oil steadies

Singapore: Oil prices were stable on Monday, weighed down by rising supply from OPEC and the United States but supported by concerns that falling Iranian output will tighten markets once U.S. sanctions bite from November.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $77.67 per barrel at 0651 GMT, up 3 cents from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $69.73 per barrel, down 7 cents from their last settlement.

Output from the producer cartel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) rose by 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) between July and August, to a 2018-high of 32.79 million bpd, a Reuters survey found. Output was boosted by a recovery in Libyan production and as Iraq´s southern exports hit a record.