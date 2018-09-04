Dollar stable

TOKYO: The dollar held firm on Monday, benefiting from its status as a safe haven as investors took the impasse in U.S.-Canada trade negotiations as a bad sign for the even trickier talks between the United States and China.

The dollar index against a basket of six currencies inched a tad higher to 95.163 as of 0325 GMT on Monday, building on gains made during the past two sessions.

"It´s rather hard for the market to have high hopes of the negotiations with China if the talks with Canada, which were thought to be easy, don´t go well," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The United States is taking an uncompromising position throughout the trade negotiations with Canada, while Canada won´t agree easily either," he said.

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said there was no need to keep Canada in the North American Free Trade Agreement and warned Congress not to meddle with the trade talks or he would terminate the trilateral trade pact altogether.

Trump on Friday had notified Congress of his intent to sign a bilateral deal with Mexico after talks between Washington and Ottawa soured.