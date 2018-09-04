Rupee gains

The rupee appreciated against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday due to weak dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 124.19 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 124.24. The local unit posted mild gains amid insignificant dollar demand, dealers said. The rupee traded in the range of 124.18/20 during the session.

Dealers expect the rupee to remain steady this week due to the lack of clarity on the exchange rate.

“We are awaiting clarity on the currency and the extent to which the rupee would trade,” a dealer said. In the open market, the rupee ended at 124.50 against the dollar, compared with 124.30 on Friday.