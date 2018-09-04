Stocks in peril for 5th session as investors await fiscal decisions

Stocks fell on Monday, registering decline for the fifth consecutive session, as investors remained jittery on circular debt crises, foreign outflows, and hike in energy tariff, while blue-chip oil, cement and auto shares trimmed the index, dealers said.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said, “The market was under pressure during the first part of the session because of the ECC meeting wherein investors were expecting the government to take some tough decisions on the fertiliser sector and circular debt issue.”

The market later pared losses as no negative news came out of the ECC meeting. Refineries underperformed because of news over the weekend that the government might eliminate deemed duty.

“We expect the market to be mixed in the upcoming sessions upon a lack of triggers,” Shumaila added. Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index fell 0.38 percent or 160.28 points to close at 41,581.96 points. KSE-30 shares index lost 0.20 percent or 40.50 points to end at 20,450.17 points.

As many as 366 scrips were active, of which 94 moved up, 253 retreated, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 159.211 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 159.844 billion shares in the previous session.

Hamad Aslam, director research from Elixir securities said inflation reading for August 2018 was announced as 5.84 percent YoY, in line with expectations. “We see market consolidating around its current levels, as investors await newly formed government’s announcements on policy steps to address growing twin deficits,” he added.

Auto sector also came under fire following an analyst meeting conducted by the management of Indus Motors. It revealed that sales were likely to dip as the new law that only filers can buy vehicles has been enforced. Indus Motors shares dipped Rs31/share, Millat Tractor Rs45/share, Honda Atlas Cars Rs5.87/share, and Pak Suzuki Rs1.27/share.

The highest gainers were Siemens Pakistan, up Rs15.13 to close at Rs935.13/share, and Agriautos Industries, up Rs11.65 to finish at Rs244.78/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Sapphire Textile, down Rs57.30 to close at Rs1,139.70/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs29.67 to close at Rs1,305.33/share.

K-Electric Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 16.727 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.24 to close at Rs5.55/share.

It was followed by Agritech Limited with a turnover of 14.451 million shares, whereas its scrip gained Rs0.71 to close at Rs14.451/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 6.365 million shares. The scrip lost Rs0.26 to end at Rs13.94/share.